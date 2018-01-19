Union issues strike notice that could affect handyDART services starting Monday, Jan. 22. (Black Press file)

Strike could start Monday for handyDart

BC Transit warns users to find alternate transportation

Strike notice issued today means Victoria handyDART services could be disruped as early as Monday (Jan. 22).

BC Transit’s service contractor for handyDART services – First Canada – received 72-hour notice from their unionized handyDART employees of potential job action. First Canada only operates the handyDART services in the Victoria region.

The union says it regrets the impact the disruption would have on its valued riders but has no choice with no talks scheduled and negotiations stalled.

“BC Transit and its contracted service provider First Canada are responsible for driving these negotiations into the ditch,” says Ben Williams, president Unifor Local 333 in a release. “We believe a contract could still be reached before Monday’s shutdown but First Canada’s negotiator has left Victoria and BC Transit apparently could not care less if our members go on strike instead of insisting First Canada reach an agreement.”

Williams said union members voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action. At issue are operators who work full-time but are denied permanent status to avoid benefits other operators receive, he says.

BC Transit says essential service levels would be maintained for handyDART users needing cancer care, dialysis, and care for multiple sclerosis. The interuption would only affect handyDART, not conventional transit and the Taxi Saver program.

The handyDART service is an accessible, door-to-door shared transit service for people with permanent or temporary disabilities that prevent them from using fixed-route transit without assistance.

BC Transit recommends that customers who use handyDART should make alternative arrangements for their transportation in the event of any service disruptions that may occur. Registered handyDART customers can take advantage of the Taxi Saver program, and more information is available by calling 250-995-5618.

Visit bctransit.com or call 250-382-6161 for more information on transit alternatives.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s biggest pot plant planned for Oliver

Just Posted

Man hospitalized after early morning Sooke Road crash

Police say injuries are non life-threatening

B.C. Maritime Museum accepting 2018 Beaver Medal nominations

Deadline for nominations is May 18

Strike could start Monday for handyDart

BC Transit warns users to find alternate transportation

Premier John Horgan announces improvements to Highway 14

Construction on the $10 million project is set to begin immediately

High-end whisky seized in B.C. bar raids

Raids end in seizures at Victoria, Nanaimo and Vancouver whisky joints

WATCH: Giant waves smash Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point

Folks made their way to Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point Lighthouse on Thursday, Jan.… Continue reading

Saanich signals support for in-fill developments in Gorge-Tillicum

The Gorge-Tillicum neighbourhood continues to experience infill. Council’s committee-of-the-whole signaled Saanich’s support… Continue reading

Ice-cream-eating bear draws controversy

An Alberta Wildlife Park posted a video this week of one of their bears going through a Dairy Queen drive-through

LETTER: The sewage spiral continues in Greater Victoria

My left brain has been trying to digest the news and comments… Continue reading

Fernie, RCMP go to court over city log books in fatal ammonia leak probe

Log books center stage in clashing of investigations between the city and RCMP

Renowned Comox Valley sasquatch researcher passes away

A renowned biologist and leading Canadian sasquatch researcher who called the Comox… Continue reading

B.C.’s biggest pot plant planned for Oliver

Co-founder Tony Holler said the 700,000 sq. ft. facility would produce 100,000 kg of pot per year

Train derails in Northwest B.C.

CN reports no injuries or dangerous goods involved after coal train derailment.

Double-doubles and demonstrations: Employees rally outside Tim Hortons

Protests held in response to Ontario franchise owners cutting employee benefits and breaks

Most Read