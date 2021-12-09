A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria Friday night and Saturday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Strong wind warning issued for Greater Victoria

Winds gusting up to 90km/h expected overnight Friday into Saturday morning

Environment Canada is warning of strong, gusting winds headed for Greater Victoria.

The weather agency says the region will experience winds around 70 km/h, gusting up to 90 km/h, overnight Friday and into late Saturday morning.

Winds will combine with a forecast of rain and sub 10 C temperatures, caused by what Environment Canada calls an intense Pacific frontal system.

The windy weather should ease by midday Saturday.

