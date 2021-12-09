Strong wind warning issued for Greater Victoria

Environment Canada is warning of strong, gusting winds headed for Greater Victoria.
The weather agency says the region will experience winds around 70 km/h, gusting up to 90 km/h, overnight Friday and into late Saturday morning.
Winds will combine with a forecast of rain and sub 10 C temperatures, caused by what Environment Canada calls an intense Pacific frontal system.
The windy weather should ease by midday Saturday.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.