Strong wind warning issued for Greater Victoria

Winds gusting up to 90km/h expected overnight Friday into Saturday morning

A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria Friday night and Saturday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Environment Canada is warning of strong, gusting winds headed for Greater Victoria.

The weather agency says the region will experience winds around 70 km/h, gusting up to 90 km/h, overnight Friday and into late Saturday morning.

Winds will combine with a forecast of rain and sub 10 C temperatures, caused by what Environment Canada calls an intense Pacific frontal system.

The windy weather should ease by midday Saturday.

READ ALSO: How well did Sidney’s infrastructure perform during major storm, councillor asks

READ ALSO: Chopper lowers diver who pulls body from car resting just above Niagara Falls

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Environment Canada weatherGreater VictoriaWindstorm