Tristan MacArthur-Guelich and Sidney Hurst vote in the Oak Bay mock election on Friday. The school held the vote ahead of federal election No. 42 on Monday. (Travis Paterson)

Students bring real issues to Oak Bay High mock election

‘Humans are an endangered species, no-one seems to realize that’

Ballooning CEO wages, equity and climate change are among the leading trends that concerned student voters on Friday during Oak Bay High’s mock election.

“The [mock] student vote is important as it shows our current leaders what the next generation is thinking and sends a message to current politicians that we do want change,” said Sidney Hurst.

The Grade 10 student was among the hundreds who took time to fill in their ballot for the school’s mock 43rd election.

READ MORE: Character of the community on display in new Oak Bay track mural

“We want the democracy to accurately represent the population, [it’s] great to get into that practice when you’re in high school,” Hurst said.

Hurst’s classmate Tristan MacArthur-Guelich also took time to vote and share his views, some of which would earn double-takes at some Oak Bay dinner tables.

“Overall a lot of effort should be put into keeping the most wealthy from continuously staying on top and growing, over and over again, the system that keeps bosses and CEOs earning big wages,” MacArthur-Guelich said. “There isn’t any away around preventing a total division between the one per cent and 99 per cent unless the whole system we have gets dismantled.”

Both students were clear that they want to see immediate action on the climate crisis.

“It’s an extinction problem and humans are on the list of endangered animals, nobody seems to realize that,” Hurst said. “Politicians can talk all they want about the economy but in 20 or 30 years, it’s not going to matter what our economy is.

“A lot of parties are all big talk, but they don’t do anything, for example, the Liberals. We don’t need another pipeline, we need to be a leader that we once were before Harper pulled us out. “If we can do our part we can serve as a model for other countries to follow.”

Canada should be seeking other options in the face of climate change, MacArthur-Guelich added. Not just renewable energies, but have a bigger look at nuclear energy.

“Nuclear energy isn’t talked about enough, it is efficient.”

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Former cop who blew whistle wants standing in B.C. money laundering inquiry
Next story
VIDEO: First all-female spacewalk team makes history

Just Posted

Casting call for Big Brother Canada happens in downtown Victoria

Auditions are Friday afternoon at Darcy’s Pub from 4 to 7 p.m.

18-year-old man stabbed near Langford bus exchange

The West Shore RCMP is looking for witnesses to the Oct. 11 incident

Students bring real issues to Oak Bay High mock election

‘Humans are an endangered species, no-one seems to realize that’

Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin receives first poppy in Legion-led ceremony

The ceremony is one of the first steps to kick off the 2019 poppy campaign

Women in Business: Hub makes life less daunting for entrepreneurs in Victoria

Victoria News celebrates women in business

VIDEO: Explosion, fire sends woman running from Saanich home

Heavy smoke in the area, crews on scene

B.C. public safety minister says cannabis edibles not in stores til January

Mike Farnworth says he wants regional issues considered when it comes to licensing

POLL: Do you think the day of the federal election should be a statutory holiday?

Increasing voter turnout has long been a goal of officials across the… Continue reading

Greta Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta, but doesn’t talk oilsands

Swedish teen was met with some oil and gas industry supporters who came in a truck convoy

Scheer denies spreading ‘misinformation’ in predicting unannounced Liberal taxes

Conservative leader had claimed that a potential NDP-Liberal coalition could lead to a hike in GST

Chilliwack man pleads guilty in crash that killed pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed Kelowna school teacher

Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Fans go wild at pre-season game between L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena

Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast; Scheer takes fight to Bernier

Trudeau turns focus to key ridings outside Toronto after two days in Quebec

Canucks beat Stanley Cup champs 4-3 in a shootout

Leivo nets winner, Vancouver dumps St. Louis for fourth straight win

Most Read