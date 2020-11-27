Summit access opens in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park

The Beacon Hill summit is a popular stopping point for visitors to the park. The road up to the viewpoint and parking lot will be reopened by the City of Victoria on Nov. 28 to allow for better access for seniors and people with disabilities. (Black Press Media file photo)

The view from the top of Beacon Hill Park offers a sweeping vista of the Juan de Fuca Strait, Olympic mountain range and the coastlines of Colwood and Metchosin.

This Saturday (Nov. 28) the City of Victoria reopens the road to the park summit, to improve accessibility to this viewpoint for seniors and people with disabilities.

The road was closed in the spring along with other roadways in the park as the city worked to reduce traffic and enhance physical distancing measures through the pandemic. Council asked staff to consult with the community, including the city’s accessibility working group, and report back after the summer on any recommended changes to the park’s COVID traffic plan. The feedback received has prompted a reopening of the road.

“We heard loud and clear that seniors and people with disabilities take great joy from being able to visit the summit of the park,” said Mayor Lisa Helps in a release. “By reopening the road, we are able to improve accessibility and enjoyment of the park for all, while continuing to provide opportunities for physical distancing and staying active.”

Other closures remain in place to all but emergency and service vehicles, including the Arbutus Way park entrance at the foot of Quadra Street, Bridge Way and Chestnut Row.

