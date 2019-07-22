Monday’s forecast is calling for sunny skies with a high of 26 C and an overnight low of 14 C with some clouds rolling through. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Sunny skies in Monday’s forecast

Plus a look ahead at your week

Monday’s forecast is calling for sunny skies with a high of 26 C and an overnight low of 14 C with some clouds rolling through.

Tuesday will be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon with a high of 24 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers with a low of 13 C.

READ ALSO: Single parent resource centre continues operation in partially condemned building

Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 12 C.

READ ALSO: Rich the Vegan scoots across Canada for the animals

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 13 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 24 C and an overnight low of 14 C.


