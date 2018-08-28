Suspect in crime spree from Nelson to Revelstoke to Hope gets time served

Anthony Cortez and Danielle “Deedee” Charlton are seen in these undated Facebook images.

A man who robbed a jewelry store in Nelson, stole a motorcycle in Revelstoke, and allegedly crashed an SUV near Hope, killing his passenger, has been sentenced to time served in provincial court in Chilliwack.

Last fall, Anthony Creed Cortez stole $30,000 worth of jewelry in a smash-and-grab in Nelson, allegedly crashed a stolen SUV killing companion Danielle Charlton that same day after which he fled in a pickup truck he stole from a Good Samaritan.

On Sept. 11, while wearing a blonde wig, Cortez was caught on security camera breaking the front window of Ted Allen’s Jewellery store in Nelson with a hammer, then smashing open two display cases. He stuffed approximately $30,000 worth of items in a blue lunch bag and left through the broken window.

Later that day, he crashed a stolen Chevrolet Equinox into a highway maintenance vehicle near Hope, killing Charlton. The 35-year-old Aldergrove woman was a mother of four and the subject of a court order forbidding Cortez to be in her presence.

At the crash scene, a Good Samaritan driving a Ford F350 stopped to help, but that’s when Cortez stole the pickup and fled the scene.

He has never been charged with the crash that killed Charlton, known as “Deedee” to her family.

In Chilliwack court on Monday, Cortez was convicted of three breaches of court orders forbidding him from contacting Charlton and sentenced to 21 days’ jail.

He was also charged with an assault on Charlton from April 16, but Crown counsel Michelle Wray ordered a stay of proceedings since Crown could not prove the case after the woman’s death.

Nine days after the crash near Hope, Revelstoke RCMP received a call of someone on a stolen motorcycle.

Officers attempted to stop the bike, but Cortez fled, traveling 100 km/h in a 60km/h zone, passing vehicles on a double solid line, and flying through a checkpoint on the east end of the Columbia River Bridge.

An officer later found him in the Canyon Hot Springs campground attempting to break into a cabin. The officer attempted to arrest Cortez, who tried to escape but couldn’t start the motorcycle. The Mountie kicked it over, struck Cortez in the torso, and gave chase on foot.

After a physical altercation, he was eventually arrested, having dropped a knife during the fight.

Cortez was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, willfully resisting a peace officer and assault of a peace officer for the Sept. 20 incident in Revelstoke. He pleaded guilty to all but the assault.

He also pleaded guilty to three other breaches from being caught with Charlton.

Nelson Crown counsel and Cortez’s lawyer, N. Swartz, agreed to a joint sentence of nine months in jail for the jewelry store heist.

Crown asked for 12 months jail for the Revelstoke crimes to run consecutive to the nine months from Nelson, less time served and on top of 12 months’ probation, and a one-year driving prohibition.

Swartz asked for a sentence of seven months and 20 days, essentially the difference between the overall sentence and the time he had already served. Cortez spent 347 days in custody prior to the Aug. 27 sentencing. With the usual 1.5-to-one credit, that amounted to 521 days.

Judge Wendy Young agreed with defence and sentenced Cortez to seven months, meaning he was likely released that day or the next.

After handing down sentence, Cortez addressed the judge. He apologized to the court and to the service members involved with his arrest.

“I put them at risk and heartache and I’ve had some time to think and reflect and I’m sincerely sorry to all of them for my actions,” he said, making no mention of Charlton or her family.

“I stand before you today, you have my word that you won’t see me standing here before you again. I’ve learned my lesson and I want to move on with my life and be a good father for my eight-year-old kid.”

Some family members, including his eight-year-old daughter, were in court for the sentencing.

– with files from Martha Wickett

