West Shore RCMP continue to investigate the September sexual assault of a teenager. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP continue to investigate the September sexual assault of a teenager. (Black Press Media file photo)

Suspect search ongoing as West Shore RCMP identify sex assault case’s person of interest

Police say young teenager assaulted at View Royal Park on Sept. 6

West Shore RCMP has identified a person of interest it said may have information about a September sexual assault involving a young teenage girl.

In the investigation into the Sept. 6 sexual assault, which occurred at View Royal Park, 60 Pheasant Ln., the detachment last week released photos of a man as police believed he could help advance the case.

That man was identified on Nov. 29, but police didn’t say a suspect has been identified.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his early 20s. He is approximately six feet tall, with a slim build and appeared to be underweight. They had facial stubble, possibly dirty blond hair and was wearing a blue zip-up hoodie and dark sweatpants with white shoes.

READ: West Shore RCMP looks to identify person of interest in View Royal sexual assault case

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

View RoyalWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Traffic mayhem, power outages, plane off taxiway as snow hits B.C. south coast
Next story
Victoria beats Vancouver, Kelowna surprisingly low in in city environmental ranking

Just Posted

Country superstar Blake Shelton has been announced as the headline for next summer’s Sunfest Country Music Festival, running Aug. 3 to 6, 2023. (Courtesy of Sunfest Country Music Festival)
Blake Shelton announced as Sunfest headliner

In addition to the 2012 Chrysler 200, the recipient of the fourth annual car giveaway receives three months of insurance from Maxxam Insurance, one year of maintenance from Affordable Auto Repair, and a two-year warranty from Lubrico Warranties. (Courtesy Cool Aid Society)
Greater Victoria aid society, Langford car dealership rev up annual car giveaway

Lauren Rust, stops for photos with dad Chris (left) and mom Julie (right) while signing her commitment to the University of Pittsburgh Panthers Basketball for the 2023-2024 season. (Courtesy Lauren Rust)
Oak Bay teen commits to basketball with University of Pittsburgh

West Shore RCMP continue to investigate the September sexual assault of a teenager. (Black Press Media file photo)
Suspect search ongoing as West Shore RCMP identify sex assault case’s person of interest