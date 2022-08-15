Suspicious death of man, 51, in Castlegar being probed as a homicide

RCMP investigating a suspicious death in Castlegar that occurred on Aug. 11. Photo: SubmittedRCMP investigating a suspicious death in Castlegar that occurred on Aug. 11. Photo: Submitted
The victim is being identified as 51-year old Jean-Luc Noel Levesque.The victim is being identified as 51-year old Jean-Luc Noel Levesque.
RCMP investigating a suspicious death in Castlegar that occurred on Aug. 11. Photo: SubmittedRCMP investigating a suspicious death in Castlegar that occurred on Aug. 11. Photo: Submitted

The BC RCMP Major Crime Unit (BC RCMP MCU) with the assistance of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation into a suspicious death that occurred in Castlegar on Aug.11.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., Castlegar emergency services responded to a call regarding an unresponsive male near the Castlegar CIBC bank located at 1801 Columbia Avenue.

Upon arrival, responders located a deceased man whose death appears to be the result of suspicious circumstances.

On Monday, police confirmed that they are officially conducting a homicide investigation.

The victim is being identified as 51-year old Jean-Luc Noel Levesque, according to RCMP.

He was of no fixed address but known to travel between a number of Kootenay communities.

Police say a motive for the homicide is not known at this time.

“Mr. Levesque was not a known resident of Castlegar, and as we work to determine what brought him to the area, we believe there are people who may have seen the victim or interacted with him prior to his death.

“We are asking those people — as well as anyone who may have any info about this homicide — to please call police,” said Dawn Roberts, Director of BC RCMP Communications in an Aug 15 statement.

“This is a tragedy and we want to bring closure to Mr. Levesque’s friends and family.”

Anyone who may have seen something or have information regarding this incident is asked to call the BC RCMP MCU at the Castlegar RCMP at (250) 365-7721.

READ MORE: Castlegar man killed by tree at Rossland golf course


newsroom@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarHomicide

Previous story
Victoria lawyer suspended six weeks for professional misconduct
Next story
Trans Mountain construction was green-lit with permit, despite early salmon run near Hope

Just Posted

Victoria lawyer Donald Roy McLeod was suspended from practice for six weeks by the Law Society of B.C. for professional misconduct related to an adult guardianship case. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria lawyer suspended six weeks for professional misconduct

Northbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford is expected to move slowly as the backup from a crash-related lane closure is relieved. (DriveBC traffic camera)
UPDATE: Malahat reopens after crash; motorists warned to expect delays

Travellers face hours-long backups for BC Ferries sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island on Monday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Reservation system crashes as drivers face hours-long waits at BC Ferries

A colour guard led the procession of firefighters and other emergency crews representing various departments during Sunday’s memorial in honour of Forrest Owens, who had served as Central Saanich’s assistant chief during a career that spanned 35 years in firefighting. The procession, which featured some 200 people, started from Stelly’s Secondary School on the way to the Saanich Fairgrounds. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Central Saanich remembers long-time firefighter, community leader Forrest Owens