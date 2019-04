Item turned out to be a pressure cooker discarded by a worker in nearby building

A suspicious package drew the attention of police shortly after noon on Wednesday.

VicPD was called to the 700-block of Cormorant Street in Victoria and officers cordoned off the area.

The investigation revealed the item was a pressure cooker that had been discarded by a worker in a nearby building. There was no threat to the public at any time, and the item was removed by police.

