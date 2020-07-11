Cadboro Bay beach was buzzing with sun-seekers on June 18. Park-users have been asked to avoid the water after a swim advisory was issued July 9. (Black Press Media file photo)

Swim advisory issued at Cadboro Bay beach due to high bacteria levels

Island Health advises against water activities, swimming

Saanich residents looking for a spot to swim or try out their paddleboarding skills have been asked to avoid Cadboro Bay due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

On July 9, Island Health implemented a swim advisory for the saltwater beach after water samples showed elevated levels of Enterococci – a bacteria that, according to the health authority’s website, can cause ear, nose and throat infections as well as gastrointestinal illnesses in those who come into contact with the water.

Water sampling at Cadboro Bay beach began at the end of May and results have shown varying levels of bacteria since then.

According to the health authority’s website, water samples are taken from beaches all over Vancouver Island to assess the fecal contamination in the area – saltwater is sampled for Enterococci and freshwater is tested for E. coli. Swim advisories are implemented when a single water sample result shows more than 70 Enterococci or 400 E. coli.

READ ALSO: Bacteria levels lead to swimming advisory at Saanich park

Island Health warns against water activities and swimming at beaches where advisories have been posted, though public beaches with swim advisories remain open.

Advisories are also in place at Craigflower-Kosapsum Park, Esquimalt Gorge Park and Kinsmen Park beach due to high levels of bacteria and at Prior Lake in View Royal due to Blue Green Algae.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Island HealthSwimming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Trio of orphaned Alberta grizzly bear cubs find new home at Vancouver zoo
Next story
No swimming or skating at Juan de Fuca rec centre for now

Just Posted

Camp fun still offered in Greater Victoria

Easter Seals offers day camp options to replace cancelled overnight camps

Swim advisory issued at Cadboro Bay beach due to high bacteria levels

Island Health advises against water activities, swimming

UPDATED: Saanich firefighters investigate early morning fire at elementary school

Fire crews remain on scene at Strawberry Vale Elementary

Saanich councillors scurry to ban rat poisons on municipal properties

A ‘small but important first step’ to protect local wildlife, councillor says

No swimming or skating at Juan de Fuca rec centre for now

The Q Centre to reopen starting on July 13

VIDEO: Langford cat missing 18 months reunited with family

Blue the cat found at Victoria museum 17 kilometres from home

Shellfish industry get funds to clean up at Island sites and beyond

Businesses can apply to cover half of costs to clean up so-called ‘ghost gear’

BREAKING: Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found

Romy Carpentier, 6, Norah Carpentier, 11, and their father, Martin Carpentier, missing since Wednesday

B.C. man prepares to be first to receive double-hand transplant in Canada

After the surgery, transplant patients face a long recovery

Grocers appear before MPs to explain decision to cut pandemic pay

Executives from three of Canada’s largest grocery chains have defended their decision to end temporary wage increases

Bringing support to Indigenous students and communities, while fulfilling a dream

Mitacs is a nonprofit organization that operates research and training programs

RCMP ‘disappointed’ by talk that race a factor in quiet Rideau Hall arrest

Corey Hurren, who is from Manitoba, is facing 22 charges

NHL’s Canadian hubs offer little economic benefit, but morale boost is valuable: experts

Games are slated to start Aug. 1 with six Canadian teams qualifying for the 24-team resumption of play

‘Made in the Cowichan Valley’ coming to a wine bottle near you

Cowichan Valley has the honour of being the first sub-GI outside of the Okanagan

Most Read