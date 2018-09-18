Teacher suspended after physically shushing, saying ‘shut up’ to student

Grade 5 student reported feeling ‘confused and a little scared’

A substitute teacher at an independent school in B.C. has been suspended for two days after a physical incident involving a Grade 5 student.

According to a BC Teacher Regulation Branch report released Tuesday, Millicent Caswell filling in as a teacher-on-call in a music class in early 2018 when a student didn’t listen to her instructions.

The report said that Caswell came up behind the student and “deliberately and intentionally made her hand come into contact” with the student’s mouth and nose and told the student to “shut up.”

The student said they felt “confused and a little scared,” while other students in the class said they felt shocked.

READ MORE: B.C. teacher suspended for suggesting student would be a ‘good prostitute’

On March 9, Caswell sent the student and their mother a written apology for the incident and on March 29, the school’s principal reported the incident to the branch.

On June 12, the school suspended Caswell without pay for one day, which she had previously served on March 9.

Caswell took three mandated counselling sessions and is not allowed to teach Grades 3-5 or have contact with the student she touched for the rest of the year.

The teacher regulation branch suspended Caswell’s independent school teaching certificate for two days. Caswell served her two-day suspension on Sept. 12-13.

She will be required to take a classed titled “Creating a Positive Learning Environment” from the Justice Institute of B.C. by April 30, 2019, or risk having her teaching certificate suspended indefinitely.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian air force short 275 pilots
Next story
B.C. MLAs reminded of rural school struggles

Just Posted

B.C. candidate moves from hospice care to council race

He beat terminal cancer twice and entered hospice when he decided to run for council.

Big Brothers Big Sisters seek mentors for kids who need a guiding light

September marks National Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada Month

Former employee at B.C.’s oldest bakery says staff got no notice of closure

Willie’s Bakery staffer didn’t receive any severance

Woman arrested as Saanich Police tape off Hwy 17 tent city

Province of B.C. calls in local police to clear campers

Lawyer for Victoria homeless camp questions offer by Saanich Police

John Heaney says breaking up camp puts people at risk because it seperates them from support

Saanich homeless camp residents at a standstill, evicted, prohibited from local parks

‘Ultimate goal is to get people into shelters and longer-term housing,’ Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Pushing back against vaping health concerns

Tobacco executive advocates

Ministry of Agriculture commits $300,000 to help B.C. farmers obtain land

B.C. Land Matching Program supports access to affordable farmland for young farmers

Canadian air force short 275 pilots

Attrition outpaces recruitment and training claims Air Force

Teacher suspended after physically shushing, saying ‘shut up’ to student

Grade 5 student reported feeling ‘confused and a little scared’

A B.C. society helps to reforest Crown land after wildfires

Forest Enhancement Society of BC focuses on wildfire mitigation and the reforestation

B.C. marijuana workers may face U.S. border scrutiny

Cannabis still illegal federally south of the border

New political party holds an informational session in Vernon

Maxime Bernier’s The People’s Party of Canada draws about 2o interested patrons to Vernon pub.

B.C. MLAs reminded of rural school struggles

Finance committee hears of falling enrolment, staff shortages

Most Read