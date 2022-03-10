A 17-year-old was arrested after hitting a truck towing an impounded vehicle. (Black Press Media file photo)

Teen arrested in Colwood after crashing into truck towing vehicle from impaired stop

Two drivers removed from road for impaired driving

A report of an impaired driver in View Royal led to a stop in Colwood and a crash involving a second suspected impaired driver.

West Shore RCMP officers were called about a possible impaired driver in the 1700-block of Island Highway in View Royal shortly after 11 p.m. on Feb. 25. Police later located the suspect on Wishart Road in Colwood and a 29-year-old driver was subsequently served a roadside driving prohibition with the vehicle impounded.

While towing that vehicle from the stop, the truck was hit by a driver in the 600-block of Latoria Road, according to an RCMP release.

After a second impaired investigation, a 17-year-old with a learner’s license was arrested and released to an adult.

No physical injuries were reported in the crash.

