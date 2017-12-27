Aya Ezzeddine has not been seen since Dec. 24 at around 1:45 p.m. at the Esquimalt Road location of Serious Coffee. Courtesy VicPD

Teen missing since Dec. 24, last seen at Esquimalt Serious Coffee

Disappearance out of the ordinary for Aya Ezzeddine, family says

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating a young woman last seen in Esquimalt on Dec. 24.

Aya Ezzeddine, 17, was at the Serious Coffee in Esquimalt Plaza around 1:45 p.m. She has not been heard from since, which is out of the ordinary for her, according to her family, who police say are worried for her safety. She stands five feet, four inches tall with a medium build and long brown hair.

She also may be wearing glasses. She was last seen wearing a blue hoody with the word ‘Hobson’ in green letters on the front and was wearing blue jeans. She also had a black back pack with her.

If you have seen Aya or have information on her whereabouts, please call VicPD at 250-995-7654.

