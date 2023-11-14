Teenager drowns after canoe flips during weekend trip on Sproat Lake

Two teens were saved by boaters, 17-year-old’s body recovered Monday after extensive search

The body of a teenager presumed drowned in Sproat Lake was recovered Monday afternoon, Nov. 13, concluding a search that began over the weekend.

Port Alberni RCMP received a call just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 that a 17-year-old male was missing after a canoe carrying three teenagers capsized and sank on Sproat Lake. Two 16-year-olds were discovered in the water by other boaters after treading water for about an hour.

The teens had apparently launched from Sproat Lake Provincial Park boat launch, according to other news reports. An RCMP helicopter was seen Sunday morning conducting an aerial search of the lake around the boat launch.

An extensive search for the missing teen was conducted by marine and land-based search and rescue units, RCMP Air Services, RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and community members. At 5 p.m. Monday the body of the missing youth was located and recovered, submerged in 37 metres (120 feet) of water from the last location where he had been seen treading water after the canoe capsized.

The BC Coroners Service attended and the youth’s identity was verified by family members.

The teen’s death is not considered criminal in nature, according to an RCMP spokesperson. The teen’s name will not be released out of respect for the family.