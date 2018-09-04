Teenager sent to hospital in Saanich following collision

The first day of the new school year for a Saanich teenager ended in hospital following a collision at the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Blenkinsop Road.

The female teenager was crossing McKenzie Avenue northbound Blenkinsop Road with a friend when a vehicle driven by a woman struck her.

The collision sent the girl to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Saanich Police.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police had no plans to charge the female driver of the vehicle, who appears to be in her mid-40s.