Improved internet access has massive potential for Port Renfrew and other communities. (Black Press Media)

Telus eyes fibre optic connection to Port Renfrew

‘This could be a game-changer for the region,’ official says

In a move that could be a seismic shift for communities between Sooke and Port Renfrew, Telus Communications is attempting to extend fibre optic connections to the region.

The area is now severely under-serviced with what is generally acknowledged as poor or non-existent high-speed internet access and spotty cellphone service.

But all that may change if Telus’ application for funding is approved.

“This could be a real game-changer for the region,” Mike Hicks, Juan de Fuca Electoral Area director, said.

“It’s would open up all kinds of possibilities for the region. There’s the possibility of a high-tech industry in the area and for people to telecommute and work from home.”

Dan Hager, president of the Port Renfrew Chamber of Commerce, said that while the community isn’t celebrating yet, he’s hopeful the project gets funding and the fibre optic connections are laid.

“This would expand capacity for both residential and business in Port Renfrew and other communities like Jordan River,” Hager said.

“We all know Renfrew is expanding and there comes a time when you can’t expand without reliable internet. Add to that the Pacheedaht are going to be opening a new school, how do they operate without the connections (to the internet)?”

Hager said the current connections are provided through transmissions from microwave towers located on Salt Spring Island and are notoriously vulnerable to bad weather and other factors.

“Put the cable underground and it’s pretty much bullet-proof,” Hager said.

Telus is applying for funding under two government programs — the Connecting British Columbia Program and to the CRTC Broadband Fund.

Connecting B.C. is funded by the provincial government, and the $50 million program is now accepting applications for it’s third phase of funding.

The federally funded CRTC program is committed to providing $750 million nationally to close what they call the “digital divide” between communities with broadband service and those that do not have connectivity.

As a condition of accessing the funding, Telus was required to submit letters of support from the Capital Regional District, the Port Renfrew Chamber of Commerce, the Pacheedaht First Nation Council, Sooke School District and others.

Those letters were a chorus of support for the fibre optic application.

“Everyone has written their letters of support. It’s something that all the communities — everyone —is looking forward to this happening,” Hicks said.

Beyond the high-speed internet access fibre optics would allow, the installation would have the benefit of facilitating the installation of cell towers in the region. At present, much of the area has no cell coverage, a situation that Hicks and others have pointed to as presenting a risk for travellers on the Pacific Marine Circle Route.

“In order to have a cell tower, you need to have internet and electricity. To this point we haven’t had reliable internet as the satellite connections haven’t provided the connections we’ve needed,” Hicks said.

Should the grant requests be approved, the project would be fully funded through the government programs and Telus. There would be no financial commitment required on the part of any municipality or local governments.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CN Rail to shut down tracks in northern B.C. if pipeline blockade continues
Next story
Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

Just Posted

VicPD says four assault victims identified in legislature rally allegations

Statement comes after Coun. Ben Isitt calls investigation ‘fake news’

Listing Seaspan barge full of wood chips nearly tips in Haro Strait

Tug and listing barge drifted through Haro Strait Wednesday morning

UPDATE: Victoria High hold and secure lifted

Greater Victoria School District says ‘all precautions are being taken’

Royal BC Museum offers vintage Valentine’s Day event

Combine cocktails and dancing with history and science

Victoria councillor calls VicPD allegations of assault at downtown protest ‘fake news’

Coun. Ben Isitt says VicPD is trying to ‘discredit Indigenous youth’

VIDEO: John Horgan denounces B.C. legislature anti-pipeline siege

Premier describes staff and interns as ‘intimidated, ridiculed’

POLL: Have the disruptions caused by the recent protests made you more likely to support their cause?

If you live in Greater Victoria, it’s been pretty hard to miss… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Meet one of B.C.’s instructors in CPR and first aid for dogs

Paramedic teaches Dogsafe Canine First Aid to pet owners and people who run dog businesses

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Next anti-pipeline target B.C. government offices, opposition says

John Horgan quizzed about Valentine’s Day anti-LNG action plan

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en protests come to an end, leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 12

U.S. border patrol chief admits Iranians were targeted at Peace Arch border

After weeks of denial, U.S. border official says leadership got carried away

Cows and teenagers both get moo-dy, B.C. researchers say

First-of-its-kind study on dairy cattle could prove useful for farmers, researchers say

Most Read