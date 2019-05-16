Victoria Police will be deploying temporary cameras to help support their opperations to ensure public saftey during the Victoria Day parade. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Temporary cameras deployed for Victoria Day parade

Cameras go up in the next two days, ahead of Monday’s parade

In preparation for Monday’s Victoria Day Parade, Victoria Police will be deploying temporary cameras to help support their operations to ensure public safety during the event.

The cameras are temporarily placed in public spaces with accordance with B.C. and national privacy legislation. The cameras will be going up in the next two days and will be taken down a short time after the event. Temporary signs will also be posted to ensure those in the area are aware.

If you have any questions about the temporary CCTV camera deployment VicPD encourage you to email at engagement@vicpd.ca.

The parade takes place on May 20 and there will be multiple road closures. For more information visit VicPD on Twitter @vicpdcanada.


