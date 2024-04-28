 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Temporary ‘operational issue’ closes all London Drugs across B.C. and Alberta

Pharmacy chain says all locations closed until further notice Sunday
Staff Black Press Media
web1_20231018181048-5db41a215cdfca8e7a7fafc8b2b355afcc88299241893dab3d59ed31ec49cb59
London Drugs says all its western Canadian stores are closed Sunday, April 28, 2024 until further notice, due to an “operational issue.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nono Shen

London Drugs said Sunday (April 28) it has closed all its stores across western Canada until further notice, due to an “operational issue.”

The pharmacy chain made the announcement on social media just before noon, but provided no details on what the problem was.

It said pharmacists are on standby to help customers who need to access their prescriptions. The retailer asked those people to call ahead to their local store to make pick-up arrangements.

Black Press Media has reached out to London Drugs for more information. The retailer said in its original post that it would provide updates as soon as possible.

More to come.

READ ALSO: B.C. man fined $10K, faces 15-year hunting ban for killing grizzly bear

READ ALSO: Orca’s escape from B.C. lagoon will be talked about for ‘generations,’ say Nations