Temporary ‘operational issue’ closes all London Drugs across B.C. and Alberta

Pharmacy chain says all locations closed until further notice Sunday

London Drugs said Sunday (April 28) it has closed all its stores across western Canada until further notice, due to an “operational issue.”

The pharmacy chain made the announcement on social media just before noon, but provided no details on what the problem was.

It said pharmacists are on standby to help customers who need to access their prescriptions. The retailer asked those people to call ahead to their local store to make pick-up arrangements.

Black Press Media has reached out to London Drugs for more information. The retailer said in its original post that it would provide updates as soon as possible.

Pharmacists are standing by to support with urgent pharmacy needs. We advise customers to phone their local store's pharmacy to make arrangements. — London Drugs (@LondonDrugs) April 28, 2024

More to come.

