Tent city moves to Saanich Municipal Hall

Chrissy Brett (right), tent city spokesperson, talks with officers upon arriving at Saanich Municipal Hall. (Keri Coles/News staff)

The group of tent city campers who were staying at Sam Seer’s house in West Saanich relocated to Saanich Municipal Hall at 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The homeless protest camp, known as Namegans Nation, left from the West Saanich property they had been living at for the last 12 days.

Camp leader Chrissy Brett was seen speaking with officers at city hall as the group was unpacking their U-Haul van.

Brett said they are setting up “where Saanich offered the province to give up this land for modular housing and seeing as how we have nowhere else to go, we figured here would be the best place to take a stand that people need more than 25 mats for the 34 people.”

Brett had said that the group of campers was hoping to stay at 5090 West Saanich Road until Oct. 20.

– With files from Keri Coles

