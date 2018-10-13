Chrissy Brett (right), tent city spokesperson, talks with officers upon arriving at Saanich Municipal Hall. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Tent city moves to Saanich Municipal Hall

Group departs West Saanich property after 12 days

The group of tent city campers who were staying at Sam Seer’s house in West Saanich relocated to Saanich Municipal Hall at 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The homeless protest camp, known as Namegans Nation, left from the West Saanich property they had been living at for the last 12 days.

Camp leader Chrissy Brett was seen speaking with officers at city hall as the group was unpacking their U-Haul van.

RELATED: Owner wants tent city campers off Saanich property, posts eviction notice

Brett said they are setting up “where Saanich offered the province to give up this land for modular housing and seeing as how we have nowhere else to go, we figured here would be the best place to take a stand that people need more than 25 mats for the 34 people.”

Brett had said that the group of campers was hoping to stay at 5090 West Saanich Road until Oct. 20.

– With files from Keri Coles

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Vancouver Island tickets win big in Friday’s Lotto Max draw

Just Posted

Tent city moves to Saanich Municipal Hall

Group departs West Saanich property after 12 days

Heavy police presence around Gorge Waterway

West Shore RCMP investigate a possible missing person

Saanich nanny facing new charges of child pornography

Offence in Saanich in 2017 leads to new charges

Why are huge cranes in Vic West holding up tiny boats?

The punt boats caused confusion for Greater Victoria citizens, but the answer is simple

Fundraising gala on stunning estate supports free cancer care services

InspireHealth improves quality of life for those living with cancer

Victoria teen suffers whiplash in school ‘bubble’ soccer game

Middle school students injured in teacher-student competition

Black Press to host extreme career fair in Victoria

The fair will run on Oct. 25 at the Bay Street Armoury

GUEST COLUMN: B.C.’s union-only construction plan doesn’t benefit communities

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson calls it payoff to NDP supporters

Jay Inslee lowers pressure on Trans Mountain pipeline opposition

Washington governor feels heat at home for oil refinery expansion

Man dies after vehicle crashes into house in B.C.

The man was ejected from the vehicle after hitting a house in Kelowna

Enbridge says it will begin B.C. pipeline cleanup but gives no timeline

Tuesday’s incident has led to many being forced to limit natural gas use across the province

First Nations, federal and B.C. provincial governments sign new treaty agreement

Treaty negotiations memorandum of understanding was signed Saturday at a ceremony in the Leq’a:mel community by the chiefs from the six First Nations of the Sto:lo Xwexwilmexw Treaty Association

VIDEO: Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash in Lower Mainland

A 37-year-old man died in hospital overnight after a crash with a pickup truck Friday evening

2/3 of Canadians don’t know their workplace rules for cannabis: poll

With legalization just a week away, a new Ipsos survey suggests that only 18 per cent of employees say upper management has communicated its expectations in the workplace around legal marijuana.

Most Read