Environment Canada is forecasting up to 15 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway Sunday (Oct. 10, 2021). (File photo)

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 15 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway Sunday (Oct. 10, 2021). (File photo)

Thanksgiving snowfall warning could bring up to 15cm for highways in B.C.’s Interior

Sunday could bring up to 15 cm of snowfall to high elevations

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning up to 15 centimetres of snow could fall on highways in B.C.’s Interior this Thanksgiving Sunday, (Oct. 10).

Snowfall is expected for the Coquihalla Highway to Kamloops, the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna, Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 3 for the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

A frontal system moving across the Interior will bring rain starting Saturday afternoon turning to snow overnight or Sunday morning. Snow is expected to continue through to Sunday evening.

Drivers are encouraged to check drivebc.ca for updated road conditions and plan their travel accordingly.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Beluga whale traverses B.C. waters on way to first Puget Sound sighting since 1940
Next story
Saanich Peninsula therapeutic horse riding provides social interaction, riding skills to members

Just Posted

The Victoria Harbour Migratory Bird Sanctuary, established in 1923, starts at the high water mark at 10 Mile Point in Saanich and stretches across the shoreline of Oak Bay, Victoria, Saanich, View Royal and Esquimalt. (Capital Regional District map)
Environment ministry cracks down on dogs to protect migratory birds in Greater Victoria

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority is looking to the future despite financial losses during the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria Harbour Authority looks to the future despite $1.1 million revenue loss

Upgrades to Witty’s Beach stairs in Metchosin were completed by the district in August. (Photo contributed by District of Metchosin)
Metchosin completes scenic upgrades

Protesters sit chained to a tree stump at an anti-old-growth-logging blockade in Caycuse, B.C. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.A British Columbia Supreme judge has denied a forest company’s application to extend an injunction against blockades by people opposed to logging old-growth trees in the Fairy creek area of southern Vancouver Island.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne
Appeal court judge grants temporary injunction for logging company at Fairy Creek