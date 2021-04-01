Fiona Hamersley Chambers, the owner of Metchosin Farm, is taking on the seed shortage from the ground up through the sale of her seeds, with customers both local and from coast to coast. (Robyn Penn photo)

Fiona Hamersley Chambers, the owner of Metchosin Farm, is taking on the seed shortage from the ground up through the sale of her seeds, with customers both local and from coast to coast. (Robyn Penn photo)

The seeds of food security thrive in Metchosin

Ethnobotanist explores the relations between humans and plants

Almost everything we ingest at some point started with a seed.

“I’ve heard that eight out of every 10 bites in a day come directly from seeds,” said Fiona Hamersley Chambers, owner of Metchosin Farm. “Seeds are the basis of most of our food chain, and they don’t even hit our radar.”

Hamersley Chambers devotes much of her life to changing people’s perception of seeds through the ones she produces, as well as the integral role they play as a key link in our food chain.

“Unfortunately, 94 per cent of the food seed in North America has been lost,” she said. “As a plant breeder, we only have access to six per cent of what someone farming 100 years ago had. That’s why growing new varieties of food plants is so important.”

Fiona Hamersley Chambers, the owner of Metchosin Farm, is taking on the seed shortage from the ground up through the sale of her seeds, with customers both local and from coast to coast. (Robyn Penn photo)

Hamersley Chambers points out that the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization estimates 75 per cent of food seed varieties have been lost globally during the past century alone. “That’s catastrophic when you think of growing plants and adapting them to agricultural systems dealing with stresses such as climate change.”

READ ALSO: Sooke’s historic Woodside Farm sold to local couple

For example, she cites research that included a survey of Canadian seed catalogues that listed 427 varieties of lettuce circa 1885. Most people would have difficulty naming more than a couple of varieties today, she added.

Hamersley Chambers attributes part of that reduction to the massive number of people who moved away from farms to live in the city.

“Prior to World War Two, the Canadian government invested a lot of money in the development and dissemination of seed development,” she explained. “After World War Two, development has been done by corporations only, and they control the genetic lines. If you look at seed catalogues over the years, you see more and more hybrid seeds. Farmers and backyard farmers can’t save the seeds from those plants and expect them to be true. Most of the major Canadian seed companies are strictly re-sellers that don’t grow seed crops, purchasing the seeds instead on the international market. We’re in an extraordinary time of pandemic that’s exposed weaknesses in our food supply chain, especially for seeds.”

Hamersley Chambers was born in Vancouver and grew up homesteading with her farm-minded family in what’s now known as Pacific Rim National Park. She’s been churning the soil at Metchosin Farm for 16 years, cultivating about 260 varieties of seed crops that include vegetables, herbs, fruits and flowers on about 20 per cent of the 10-acre property. “Growing new varieties of food plants is a really important focus of the work we do.”

“Quite a few of those are native plants,” said Hamersley Chambers, who works as an ethnobotanist, exploring the relations between humans and plants. Her work in that field revolves around species that are culturally important for food, medicine, or fibres.

“For many farmers, the reality of being a small farmer on Vancouver Island is that you need to do off-farm work to keep things afloat. We’re old school farmers, not mechanical. We use traditional plant breeding methods, which is time-consuming and labour intensive. Fortunately, I have two teenaged sons who get reluctantly roped into helping.”

READ ALSO: Metchosin farm market adapts as more people buy local

Metchosin Farm produces about 50 varieties of tomatoes, some created through traditional breeding methods, including a new cherry tomato released last year they christened Strawberry.

Hamersley Chambers is taking on the seed shortage through the sale of her seeds, with customers both local and from coast to coast. She also works with remote Indigenous communities on food production.

“Last year seed sales on our little farm were up 5,000 per cent over previous years. We helped more than 900 individuals, families and community groups grow food last year. COVID has presented extraordinary challenges and many people are suffering. We are grateful to be one of the sectors that’s experienced positive growth during the crisis.”

Metchosin Farm starts selling vegetables at its stand from dusk to dawn on April 1. Hamersley Chambers is also planning to host workshops this spring. “There is no food security without seed security,” she said. “I’m doing my best to change that.”

Visit metchosinfarm.ca for information or to order seeds.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Head of paramedics union criticizes lack of full-time coverage at night in Central Saanich
Next story
Friends, family remember young Alberni stabbing victim with candlelight vigil

Just Posted

Victoria police arrested a man Wednesday night (March 31) after he reportedly followed a woman, yelling at her and hitting garbage cans. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police arrest man after woman followed, yelled at

Officers located a knife on the man

Students and staff at Oak Bay High School may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19 on March 30. Contact tracing is underway. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)
COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Oak Bay High School

Potential date of exposure is March 30

An employee at Real Canadian Superstore in Langford has tested positive for COVID-19 on a presumptive test. Their last day at work was March 24. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)
Langford Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

Employee’s last day at work was March 24

A new scheduling model for BC Ambulance paramedics promises more full-time positions, but Troy Clifford, president of president of the Ambulance Paramedics Of BC, fears that the new model will not benefit Central Saanich. (Black Press Media File)
Head of paramedics union criticizes lack of full-time coverage at night in Central Saanich

New scheduling model roles out this month

Whale watchers spotted a rarely seen orca known as ‘Chainsaw’ in the Haro Strait March 29. (Photo by April Ryan, Maya’s Legacy Whale Watching/PWWA)
VIDEO: Rarely seen orca known as ‘Chainsaw’ spotted off Victoria’s coast

Chainsaw is known for his jagged dorsal fin

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Would you get the AstraZeneca vaccine if you were able to get vaccinated early?

While most COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed to those in their 70s… Continue reading

Provincial Sales Tax will be expanded to sweetened carbonated drinks at a rate of seven per cent. (Black Press Media file photo)
Not April Fools: Taxes on sugary drinks, alcohol and streaming services go up today

Tax measures part of delayed 2020 budget decision by B.C. NDP government

A photo of Clifton Johnston is placed against a rock in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center during a candlelight vigil for the young man. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)
Friends, family remember young Alberni stabbing victim with candlelight vigil

Port Alberni RCMP say Clifton Johnston’s stabbing death was homicide, arrest made

London Drugs is one of the pharmacy chains participating in the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout for people 55 to 65 years old in the Lower Mainland. (Black Press Media files)
London Drugs denies claims ‘insiders’ got AztraZeneca first; says it had no advance warning

London Drugs had three pharmacies involved in the rollout out of the total 150 that received vaccines

(Black Press file photo)
FINLAYSON: Where does the money come from? The B.C. government’s top revenue sources

Governments around the world have taken on mountains of debt during the pandemic to support the economy

Ottawa Senators centre Colin White is pressed between Vancouver Canucks centre J.T. Miller and goaltender Thatcher Demko during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Monday, March 15, 2021. The Canucks game on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 against the Calgary Flames was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canucks-Flames NHL game postponed with 2 Vancouver players in COVID-19 protocol

Forward Adam Gaudette was pulled from Tuesday practice following positive test result

Vancouver Giants played against the Kelowna Rockets on Sunday, shortly before several members of the Kelowna team tested positive. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
WHL announces 14-day suspension of Kelowna team activities after more positive COVID tests

In total, 11 games have been postponed

Most Read