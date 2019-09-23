Thief nabs iPad and Square from Oak Bay storefront

An Oak Bay police vehicle, pictured Jan. 10 2019. (Jesse Laufer / News Staff) An Oak Bay Police briefs for the week of Sept. 16 to 22. (Black Press File Photo)

Oak Bay police are revisiting a recurring theme where staff pick up the phone to record a report of stolen goods from an unlocked car. Some cars are entered by break-and-enter. However, police are reminding drivers not to leave valuable goods in the car, especially within sight through the windows.

Lots of unlocked vehicles entered again so we've decided to implement our new state of the art PREDICTIVE POLICING MODEL. Here's what its telling us: Next wk, lots of unlocked vehicles will have items stolen from them. The week after too, etc, etc.😟Pls lock your car doors. #yyj pic.twitter.com/xHBckqYY3I — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) September 23, 2019

Between last Monday (Sept. 16) and Sunday (Sept. 22) the police received reports of theft from two vehicles at a Topp Avenue residence (where owners also owners found their belongings strewn over the ground), an overnight theft of headphones and a gas card from the 1100-block of St. David Street, and a change purse from a car in the 1700-block of St. Ann Street.

Two unlocked bikes were also stolen this week, one from the 1000-block of Hampshire Road and one from Oak Bay High.

Last Monday police were also called to a store on Oak Bay Avenue where a thief took advantage of busy staff and made off with the iPad and Square payment adapter, a package valued at $900.

Someone entered the garage of a home on Tuesday in the 2500-block of Dufferin Avenue and rummaged through some boxes.

Police did not make it through the week without handing out a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and without impounding the vehicle of an inebbriated driver. On Thursday, police stopped a driver in the early morning hours and asked for a breath demand. The driver gave two breath samples and both failed.

