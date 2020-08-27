Thief steals heart from Oak Bay Avenue

Arts laureate pleas for heart to be returned

This uniquely painted heart was stolen from Oak Bay Avenue where it was on display this summer. There are 24 hearts, each painted by a local artist, and selling for $200 to support Oak Bay’s ArtsAlive projects. (Barbara Adams Photo)

A uniquely painted piece of art in the shape of a heart was plucked from a display on Oak Bay Avenue this week and is now missing.

This summer Oak Bay’s ArtsAlive committee created a new COVID Art Heart Project in which 24 aluminum hearts, which can be stuck in the ground, were each painted by local artists.

“It would be nice for the person who took it to simply return it to the location it was taken from or pay for it,” said Barbara Adams, Oak Bay arts laureate. “These creations were done by artists for the pleasure of the whole community for the month of August and beyond.”

READ ALSO: Hearts alive summer art display to tour Oak Bay

The roaming pop-up exhibition of art hearts have been well received by the community, Adams said, adding this is the only one stolen so far.

The art hearts are on tour and are broken in to smaller groups so that they can cover more area.

The COVID Art Heart Project was created by ArtsAive Oak Bay to give an opportunity for local fine artists to exhibit during this pandemic time when the Bowker Creek Brush-Up, markets, festivals and studio tours have been cancelled.

The hearts are selling for $200 each. The proceeds are to be split between the artists and ArtsAlive which produces Oak Bay’s yearly exhibition of sculptures and art pianos.

