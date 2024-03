The Kamloops RCMP were called to a storage bay on St. Patrick’s Day

It was a spicy theft that took place at a storage bay in Kamloops on March 17.

Perhaps the suspects were after a treat for a St. Patrick’s Day party, but either way, Kamloops RCMP are now investigating a break-and-enter at a storage bay in the 1700 block of Kelly Douglas Road.

Sometime before 2 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, $500 worth of chips and salsa were taken. Anyone with information who may be related to this investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-7799.

