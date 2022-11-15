Thieves smash pickup through front of Nanaimo liquor store to steal ATM

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a damaged pickup truck and two male suspects following a weekend smash-and-grab at a Harewood liquor store. (File photo)

Police in Nanaimo are looking for two suspects and a damaged Ford pickup truck involved in a smash-and-grab on the weekend.

The incident happened in Harewood at about 3:40 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, when a Ford pickup was driven through the front window of the Liquor Plus beer and wine store at Eighth Street and Bruce Avenue and two men made off with the store’s ATM.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said security video from the store showed a burgundy-colour, mid- 2000s Ford F-350 was driven through the store’s front window.

“The truck suffered extensive damage to the right rear quarter panel and its right tail light was broken,” O’Brien said, adding that the truck was last seen being driven toward Howard Avenue.

O’Brien said an undisclosed amount of money was in the ATM when it was taken and the cash machine has since been recovered by police. Police have not disclosed where the device was found.

The security video showed one of the suspects was wearing a black hoodie and dark jeans. The second suspect was wearing a blue hoodie and black track pants with a white stripe.

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-39816.

