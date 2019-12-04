Thieves target packages during the holiday season

The holiday season typically sees a rise in the number of packages are being stolen from front doors. (Flickr/ Paul Sullivan)

The Victoria Police Department is warning people to be careful when it comes to getting packages delivered to their front door.

The holiday season, and an ensuing increase in package deliveries, also usually results in an increase in package thefts.

“We typically see an increase in [the] theft of packages both on porches and from common areas of buildings,” said VicPD spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford. “It is recommended that if you live in a building, don’t let strangers in. Typically, these thieves wait for someone to open the door or attempts to get somebody to buzz them in. It is important to track your packages either by asking for a delivery time or going online to track them.”

Alternatively, people can also choose to have their packages delivered to the nearest post office instead of their homes.

To report a theft people can call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

