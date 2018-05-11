(Illustration)

Thieves target unlocked vehicles again in Sidney

Robberies overnight of May 9 similar to thefts from 2017

Another series of thefts from vehicles in Sidney has police again reminding people to lock their car doors at night.

Sidney North Saanich RCMP report that several people called the police on May 9, reporting that their vehicles had been rummaged through and items taken overnight.

The incidents took place in the area of Brethour Park Way and Epco Drive in Sidney.

The RCMP stated that when officers investigated further, they found that many of the vehicles had been left unlocked. Items like loose change, and more, was taken.

The thefts are similar to incident that have occurred on the Saanich Peninsula before — most notably in the fall of 2017. At that time, parked vehicles — many left unlocked — were robbed.

The RCMP reminds people to not only lock their vehicle doors, but to remove any valuable property from them.

If anyone has information about these thefts, please call the local RCMP at 250-656-3931 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

— News Staff with files from the Sidney North Saanich RCMP

