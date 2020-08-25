A Facebook user shared a photo of an owl found dead in Oak Bay on Sunday, Aug. 23 – the third known to have died in the region since November 2019 – and advocates suspect rat poison is to blame. (Photo submitted by Fred Haynes)

Third dead owl found in Greater Victoria, Saanich mayor suspects rat poisoning

Barred owl found dead in Oak Bay on Aug. 23

Advocates believe rat poison is again to blame for the death of a Greater Victoria owl after a third dead bird was discovered.

A Facebook user shared a photo of an owl found dead in Oak Bay on Sunday, Aug. 23 – the third owl known to have died in the area since November 2019 – and advocates suspect rat poison as the cause.

John Tucker shared the photo on the Oak Bay Local Facebook page explaining the owl was found that morning and that the cause of death was unclear. Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes is fairly certain rat poison was the cause.

“One has to think this is linked to the ongoing issues of rodenticide poisonings,” Haynes said, pointing to two other incidents involving owls killed by suspected rat poisoning in Saanich.

In November 2019, an barred owl was found dead at the foot of its roosting tree near the Kings Road greenspace. A Ministry of Agriculture necropsy report showed the owl had two commercial-grade rat poisons in its system.

On April 15, a great horned owl fell and died near a construction site on Kings Road. Toxicology results showed it had consumed three different rat poisons.

In July, Saanich banned rodenticide use at its municipal facilities and is pushing for the province to take action to enact an outright ban.

“I am working with other municipalities to encourage the province to tighten regulations of [rodenticide] use and ban them for more humane systems,” Haynes said.

Earlier this month, North Saanich council voted to ban rodenticide use in their facilities and Colwood council will be looking at a similar decision in the next few weeks

Deanne Pfeifer, a member of the Owl Watch BC hopes to have a necropsy done on the latest owl. Rat poison stays active for more than 100 days and so burying or disposing of a dead animal improperly could put other scavengers at risk. Pfeifer asks that anyone who comes across a dead owl in the region call her at 250-514-2860 or email dgpfeifer@shaw.ca – for guidance.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gun-control reforms passed last year might not be fully in place until 2022: memo
Next story
Central Saanich adopts tough climate change goals

Just Posted

Third dead owl found in Greater Victoria, Saanich mayor suspects rat poisoning

Barred owl found dead in Oak Bay on Aug. 23

Oak Bay summer includes bike theft, online fraud and late-night stunt driving

Police respond to variety of summer calls

Central Saanich adopts tough climate change goals

Updated report says significant changes, resources are necessary to meet goals

Glen Lake Road realignment part of long-term Langford plan

First phase underway with second expected next year

Victoria ready to welcome drug-dispensing machine to fight opioid crisis

Machines that supply clean opioids through a palm scan coming to five locations across the country

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

Snowbirds can take to the skies again, three months after fatal B.C. crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in the May crash

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

Wildfire burning across border with Osoyoos now 27% contained

Fire is reported to be over 18,000 acres and located less than 10 kilometres from the Canadian border

Evacuation alert partially lifted for Christie Mountain wildfire in Okanagan

Alert for 3,669 homes had been issued on Aug. 18 due to Christie Mountain wildfire

Bubble fatigue cited as mental challenge during NHL playoffs

The NHL scheduled the second round of the playoffs to open before the first round was complete

New blended data platform at Grieg fish farms help forecast oceanic events

On-site data combined with public oceanography and meteorology will be shared with stakeholders

B.C. could shine amid Canada’s slow economic recovery: Conference Board

Restoring travel levels will be key for other provinces as well

Shut us down during pandemic, banquet hall owners ask B.C. government

‘(We) end up being the bad guy for not allowing them to party how they want to’

Most Read