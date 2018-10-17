Third suspicious package sent to Langford law firm

West Shore RCMP were seen at Hemminger Law Group where the office was blocked off with police tape. (Ragnar Haagen/News staff) West Shore RCMP were seen at Hemminger Law Group where the office was blocked off with police tape. (Ragnar Haagen/News staff)

A third suspicious packages has been sent to a Langford law firm.

Hazmat procedures were activated on both Oct. 15, and Oct. 16 when two more suspicious powdered substances and a threatening letter were sent to Hemminger Law Group West Shore along Veterans Memorial Parkway bringing the total incidents to three.

“There have been three incidents involving suspicious packages and threatening letters at the Hemminger Law Group,” said Cpl. Chris Dovell in a press release. “West Shore RCMP Major Crime Unit are leading the investigation to identify a suspect.”

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit attended the scenes determining the substances were benign and safely removed, but first responders locked down the office and decontaminated the scene before letting anyone coming in contact with the suspicious package to leave.

“These incidents are isolated to this location only and there is no risk to the public,” Dovell said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



