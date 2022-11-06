Power lines are seen against cloudy skies near Murvale, Ont. northwest of Kingston, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Power outages stretched into a second day for tens of thousands of BC Hydro customers, as crews continued to repair the damage caused by Friday’s fierce storms throughout British Columbia’s south coast.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Power lines are seen against cloudy skies near Murvale, Ont. northwest of Kingston, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Power outages stretched into a second day for tens of thousands of BC Hydro customers, as crews continued to repair the damage caused by Friday’s fierce storms throughout British Columbia’s south coast.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Thousands remain without power after B.C. windstorm, snow in the forecast

Parts of Metro Vancouver could see some wet snow, Environment Canada says

Power outages stretched into a second day for thousands of BC Hydro customers, as crews continued to repair the damage caused by Friday’s fierce storms throughout British Columbia’s south coast.

As of 2 a.m., nearly 11,000 customers were still without power, down from 330,000, with the utility posting an update on its website saying it hoped to restore electricity to the majority of those affected at some point overnight.

However, BC Hydro did say those in Chilliwack and other parts of the Fraser Valley could expect to be without power through Sunday, due to what it described as “extensive damage.”

The company said additional crews would arrived Sunday morning to help with restoration efforts.

The City of Vancouver issued a statement saying the windstorm produced gusts in excess of 70 to 90 kilometres per hour, and crews were working to clean up downed trees while preparing for the possibility of snow on Sunday.

Environment Canada warned that parts of Metro Vancouver could see some wet snow, though any accumulation is expected to start at 100 metres above sea level.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. windstormEnvironment Canada weatherpower outagesSnow

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian banks readying for carbon offsets to go big, even as doubts remain
Next story
Almost 900 BC Hydro customers still without power across Greater Victoria, Southern Gulf Islands

Just Posted

American-born jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux will play two nights (Nov. 11-12) at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre. (Photo courtesy of Mary Winspear Centre)
Sidney’s Mary Winspear swings open its doors for jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux

Oak Bay High teacher Tina Horwood is recognized with a Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education for extracurricular leadership during a ceremony at Government House in Victoria on Oct. 14. (Tom Aerts/Twitter)
Sports, song drive Oak Bay High teacher named among the province’s best

The District of Saanich is inviting residents to provide their input on a new park along Kings Road through two public engagement events. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich seeks public input as new park envisioned on former BC Hydro lands

Nearly 900 customers of BC Hydro remain without power Sunday morning, according to an update on BC Hydro’s website. (Screencap)
Almost 900 BC Hydro customers still without power across Greater Victoria, Southern Gulf Islands

Pop-up banner image