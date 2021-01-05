(Black Press Media file photo)

Three arrested after weapons destined for Sooke never made it to Island

Illegal Firearms Enforcement Team began trafficking investigation in late December

Three men have been arrested, and several firearms seized, in an ongoing weapons trafficking probe in Langley and Sooke.

According to the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit British Columbia, officers conducted a search warrant on Saturday (Jan. 2) at a property at the 218000-block of 56th Avenue in Langley.

In late December, officers began an investigation into a suspected “straw purchaser,” which is someone legally permitted to purchase firearms buying them for someone who could not or wishes to remain anonymous. This is a common way to move firearms used in crime.

On New Year’s Day, investigators observed a man transporting ammunition and restricted firearms to the Langley property; the firearms were legally supposed to be transported and stored in Sooke.

Three men were arrested the next day and officers seized the firearms and ammunition, previously purchased guns and other paraphernalia related to organized crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

crime

Three arrested after weapons destined for Sooke never made it to Island

