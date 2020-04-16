UPDATED: No injuries in three-car collision at McKenzie Avenue, Burnside Road West

Saanich emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Burnside Road West. (Google Maps)

Saanich emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck at the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Burnside Road West on Thursday afternoon.

The incident involving three drivers occurred around 2:40 p.m. on April 16, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

He added that officers on scene reported that when paramedics arrived, all occupants had gotten out of the vehicles.

Saanich Fire Department Platoon Captain Rob Jones said two fire trucks were dispatched but that the incident was “minor” so the second truck was turned around. He added that collision was a “rear-ender” but the drivers were able to leave in their vehicles because the damage was minimal and no one was injured.

Anastasiades pointed out that Saanich police have seen a 45 per cent reduction in collisions involving injuries since the pandemic began and a 40 per cent reduction in incidents involving vehicle damage over $10, 000.

