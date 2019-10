Emergency crews on scene as of 10 a.m.

A three-car crash backed up traffic on Blanshard Street Wednesday morning.

Traffic backed up quickly after the crash at Blanshard and Hillside Avenue and emergency crews cleared the scene by 10:15 a.m.

Traffic backed up on Blanshard heading into Victoria due to a motor Vehicle incident at the Hillside Ave. intersection. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/s40PIDwcvt — Shalu Mehta (@ShaluMehta32) October 23, 2019



