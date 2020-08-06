FILE – CATSA employees perform security checks of passengers and their carry on at a security screening area at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Three screening officers at Vancouver airport test positive for COVID-19

The public is not believed to be at risk of exposure

Three screening officers at the Vancouver International Airport have tested positive for COVID-19, the Vancouver Airport Authority said Thursday (Aug. 6).

In a statement, the airport authority said safety and notification procedures have been followed and the officers are following B.C. Centre for Disease Control advice after recently being notified of the test results by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority.

“We are confident in the measures currently underway at YVR,” the statement read. The public is not believed to be at risk of exposure.

Black Press Media has reached out to Vancouver Coastal Health for more details.

