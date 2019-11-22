Chief Const. Del Manak (left) stands with three of his officers: , ???, Const Kelsi Yoxall and Const. ?? who each received awards of valour from Lt.-gov. Janet Austin on Nov. 21. (Twitter/ChiefManak) Chief Const. Del Manak (left) stands with three of his officers: Const. Tristan Williams, Const. Kelsi Yoxall and Const. Kevin Nystedt who each received awards of valour from Lt.-gov. Janet Austin on Nov. 21. (Twitter/ChiefManak)

Three VicPD officers honoured with award of valour from Lieutenant Governor

The officers were among 114 BC law enforcement member recognized for bravery and dedication

More than 100 BC law enforcement officers were recognized for their bravery and dedication by the Lieutenant Governor on Thursday night, including three Victoria Police officers.

The 38th annual Police Honours Night awards included the distribution of the Awards of Meritorious Service, and the prestigious Awards of Valour, the highest provincial award in B.C., which was awarded to 30 officers.

“Those recognized tonight have demonstrated exemplary courage and conviction,” said Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin. “It is an honour to hear the stories of these brave men and women, who serve British Columbians often at the risk of their own lives. We thank them for their service and acknowledge all who support them to do such impactful work for the province.”

Three of those officers serve VicPD;, Const. Kevin Nystedt and Const. Tristan Williams received the Award of Valour for removing a resistant suspect from a domestic abuse situation, and for extinguishing a fire he had started in his residence.

Const. Kelsi Yoxall received an Award of Meritorious Service for performing life-saving first aid to a suicidal man with a self-inflicted neck wound.

“It takes a special kind of person to serve in law enforcement, those who know the dangers and challenges of their profession but remain committed to serve with pride and never shy away from their duty,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General in a statement. “Tonight’s honourees are examples of that commitment in action and on behalf of all British Columbians, we thank officers just like them all across the province for their immeasurable contributions to public safety.”

VicPD Chief Const. Del Manak put out a congratulatory tweet to his officers.

“Congrats to the three VicPD officers and the other 111 for being awarded the Valorous and Meritorious Service Awards,” he wrote. “Officers risking their lives to save other and exemplary service. True Heroes.”

