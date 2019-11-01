Thursday pub nights return to Dunlop House at Camosun

Student led pub nights, Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m.

Student pub nights have returned to Camosun College on Thursdays this fall.

It’s not just pub night for the students, it’s a pub night for everyone and it is led by the students, in the historic Dunlop House restaurant at Camosun’s Lansdowne campus.

Each pub night will have a theme created and led by first year students in the college’s Hospitality Management program. The theme-night pub specials have been running for at least a decade and re-started on Oct. 17 with décor inspired by the Netflix hit Stranger Things.

READ MORE: Camosun students and staff can now take the Westshore commuter express

First-year student Taylor Pearson managed the event as the Marketing and Advertising Manager.

“I was working full-time and I’ve got a lot of experience in the hospitality sector,” says Taylor. “I’ve always known that this is what I’ve wanted to do.”

Pearson came back to Camosun to take her career in hospitality to the next level.

“All of the pub nights have a different theme reflected in the food and drink items and decorations,” said instructor Dave Prichard. “It’s always fun and interactive and there are great raffle prizes. I encourage people to come check us out and to support our students who are practicing their skills doing all these great things that they came to the college to learn.”

Dunlop House pub nights run on Thursday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. until Dec. 5, at 3100 Foul Bay Rd.

The public are welcome.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Thursday pub nights return to Dunlop House at Camosun

