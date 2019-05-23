Thursday sees mix of sun and cloud, high of 22 C

Thursday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 11 C. (Maxpixels Photo)

Thursday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 11 C.

Friday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a high of 18 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, with cloudy periods overnight and a low of 12 C.

Saturday will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers and high 16 C. Cloudy periods will continue overnight with a low of 12 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 12 C.