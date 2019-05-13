Tonal stolen from Comox Valley Disc Golf contains former caretaker’s ashes

One of the tonals stolen from the Comox Valley Disc Golf Club contained the ashes of a former caretaker of the property. Photo courtesy RCMP

On April 22, Comox Valley Disc Golf reported a theft of their valuable tonals from a course located near Stotan Falls in Courtenay.

The tonals were permitted by 3L to be on the private property despite the fact they are not affiliated to the company. The suspect(s) broke locks on the entry gates to gain access and commit the theft.

Each tonal has been painted and is unique. One of the tonals carries a particular sentimental value due to the contents – the ashes of a previous caretaker at the property.

“The family of the previous caretaker is devastated that these ashes are gone,” said Cst. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer. “It is possible the thieves do not know that one of the tonals carries something so important. This is their chance to have it returned.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2019-5677. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca/