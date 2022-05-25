Tools, handicap parking pass stolen from Oak Bay vehicles

In the wake of a recent wind storm, Oak Bay police feel the need to remind residents barricades are used for public safety. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Theft from vehicles continues to plague Oak Bay with a tool pack worth about $1,500 reported stolen from a truck in the 1700-block of St. Anne Street.

In its weekly release, the Oak Bay Police Department said someone reported a red Milwaukee tool backpack stolen out of their truck sometime between the evening of May 13 and the morning of May 16.

A handicap parking pass was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1400-block of Monterey Avenue May 17.

Neither vehicle was damaged or had other items reported missing.

Jewelry heist on The Avenue

Oak Bay police are investigating using surveillance footage after jewelry was reported stolen May 20.

Police were called about theft of jewelry the day before from a business in the 2200-block of Oak Bay Avenue after the caller noticed a number of items missing. Staff reviewed surveillance footage and saw a female placing items into a green bag and leaving without paying.

Flag defaced

Police have no suspects or witnesses after a flag was reported defaced on May 22. A resident in the 2000-block of Brighton Avenue found their Ukrainian flag had been spray painted.

Barriers placed for protection

In the wake of the wind storm on May 18, police felt a need to remind residents not to cross barriers after responding to a number of calls for downed trees and power lines. Police asked the community to avoid areas where trees and power lines are down and not to cross barriers in place for safety reasons.

Some people seem to think that liquor stores are self serve and you can bypass the cashier. Help us identify this man who stole a bottle of vodka from a local store. pic.twitter.com/OYFuYvzBvx — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) May 25, 2022

