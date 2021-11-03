Toronto FC ends Pacific FC’s Canadian Championship run in tight 2-1 win

A spot in the finals was on the line during Wednesday’s game at BMO Field

Pacific FC’s Canadian Championship journey came to an end on Wednesday night as they fell 2-1 to Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC at BMO Field. Pictured is their win over the Vancouver Whitecaps in Langford on Aug. 26. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Pacific FC’s Canadian Championship journey came to an end on Wednesday night as they fell 2-1 to Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC at BMO Field.

It was the first time PFC didn’t have home-field advantage during the championship series as the Langford-based team defeated MLS’ Vancouver Whitecaps and their Canadian Premier League rivals, the Calgary Cavalry, en route to the semifinal match.

TFC striker Jozy Altidore opened the scoring around 15 minutes in as he received the ball at the top of the box and quickly opened up his body to send a low chip shot off the far post and in the net. Toronto would make it 2-0 ten minutes later when Jacob Shaffelburg received the ball in tight. While surrounded by several Pacific defenders, Shaffelburg was able to roll it past the PFC netminder.

That goal would go on to be the game-winner

After several quality chances, the Tridents would get one back late in the second half. A centreing pass from the left side of the box found a sliding Alejandro Diaz out front as he managed to get a foot on the ball and direct it into the bottom corner of the goal.

PFC coach Pa-Modou Kah said a lot of people didn’t believe the match could’ve gone the way it did.

“I’m very proud of the boys, the boys played the best they could,” he said during a post-game news conference. “They showed a lot of heart.”

After Toronto’s two early goals, Kah said they had their chances and made the second half anyone’s game.

“It was the biggest game ever in our club history and I think we showed what we’re capable of.”

It’ll be an all-MLS final as Toronto FC will now face CF Montreal for the Canadian Championship crown.

