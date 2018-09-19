School District 61 said it is no longer putting a portable on Torquay Elementary School’s blacktop near its new playground. (Keili Bartlett / Black Press)

Torquay Elementary changes plans for portable on playground

PAC and School District 61 to discuss where to place a new childcare portable

As Torquay Elementary students begin the school year, there’s a new electrical and waterline on their playground.

The new equipment was destined for a portable unit that was to be placed on the playground’s blacktop on Monday, Sept. 17, but after criticism from the Parent Advisory Committee (PAC), the school district is changing its plans.

“There had been no consultation,” said Jasmine Haere, the vice-president of Torquay’s PAC. “The district had actually put in the services, the water and electrical line over the summer without us knowing about it. A few people who visited the school had found out about it because they could see the blacktop getting dug up.”

Torquay Elementary School won $100,000 for BCAA Play Here for a new playground only two years ago, after years of fundraising efforts by the PAC. The PAC had concerns about the portable taking up space on the blacktop.

There will be 25 new students this year with less space to play than the year before. In the winter, the playground is the only space available for the kids to spend time outside, since the upper fields fill with water. Haere said the portable could also block the view of playground supervisors.

“Over the years, we’ve worked really hard to create a great space for the kids and for our community to come together. They really rallied behind us to get the BCAA playground,” Haere said.

READ MORE: Torquay Elementary wins $100k toward new playground

The new portable is for the Kids Club before and after school care, Haere said. The childcare service received grants for the portable and will own the building for 10 years, then it will become the property of School District 61.

Haere said there are only 20 families involved in the Kids Club. After legislation demanding smaller class sizes was passed, the Kids Club rented space in a nearby church last year.

Last Friday, the school district agreed to consult with the PAC on placing the portable. But on Sunday, the principal sent an email saying she had already met with the district and facilities director that morning and they would installing the portable on Sept. 17. By Monday afternoon, however, the school district changed course.

In an email, Lisa McPhail, the communications manager for School District 61, said “the portable will not be moved onsite until a final placement has been agreed upon.”

READ MORE: Torquay looks online to find financial boost for playground

Haere said the PAC was sent an email about a new unnamed site for the portable, which will not be ready for Oct. 1. She said there haven’t been discussions with the PAC yet, and she’s wary of the undisclosed plans because of the work done over the summer without any consultation and the sudden change in plans over the course of the last four days.

“At this point, I’m hopeful that they’re going to fix that blacktop,” Haere said. “They’re still talking about sitting for the new structure but haven’t tried to make any connection through the PAC, but are already saying they’re naming a new site. None of it really makes much sense.”

Until it’s ready to be placed, the portable will be stored offsite.

keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

 

Service lines were installed on Torquay Elementary School’s blacktop in the summer of 2018. (Keili Bartlett / Black Press Media)

Previous story
Sidney town crier endorsement of mayor raises ire of resident
Next story
Brunch in your pajamas to feed Greater Victoria students

Just Posted

Victoria’s roving tent city moves to Goldstream Park

Police from around the region evicted Camp Namegans from provincial land near Uptown early Tuesday morning

Tent city break-up leaves mobile clinic seeking Greater Victoria’s homeless

Clinic nurse has witnessed rise in sex work, drug use following tent city disbandment

Victoria wants more information on money laundering prevention in casinos

Council is hesitant to open new casino after Lower Mainland sites were found cleaning illicit cash

Social media attack ads a ‘distraction from democracy’ says Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps

‘Elections are won on the doorstep. Elections are not won on Facebook,’ says incumbent mayor

Torquay Elementary changes plans for portable on playground

PAC and School District 61 to discuss where to place a new childcare portable

Oak Bay Fitness opens its doors with free classes

Top calibre instructors welcome public to 10,000 sq ft training facility

‘Sesame Street’ wants to clarify: Bert and Ernie aren’t gay

The characters are best friends and have many human traits but “remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation”

Rattie nets 2 as Oilers dump Canucks in NHL pre-season tilt

Edmonton picks up 4-2 win in Vancouver

Province announces 74 new French teaching spots at SFU, UBC

Needed to fill demand for increasingly popular French immersion programs in B.C.

Saanich mayoral candidates in middle of legal dispute prepare for first face off

Mayor Richard Atwell and Coun. Fred Haynes will be among four mayoral candidates Thursday’s forum

B.C. Rural Party co-founder rebukes pro-NDP accusation

Telkwa Mayor Darcy Repen disputes being NDP campaign supporter

B.C. home to 1/3 of Canada’s overdose deaths in first 3 months of the year

There were 1,036 overdose deaths in the first three months of the year, with 94 per cent accidental

B.C. candidate moves from hospice care to council race

He beat terminal cancer twice and entered hospice when he decided to run for council.

Canadian tobacco exec pushes back against vaping health concerns

A warning from Interior Health about the unknown health risks of vaping is getting a partial rebuke

Most Read