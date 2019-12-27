Traffic at a standstill on Malahat near Goldstream Provincial Park

Traffic is at a standstill in both lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway near Goldstream Provincial Park.
Emergency crews are attending an incident in the southbound lane of Highway 1. Reports say vehicles in both lanes are not moving.
A tweet from Drive BC says an assessment of the incident is in progress and that motorists should expect delays.
#BCHwy1 – SB vehicle incident at Finlayson Arm Road has stopped SB traffic. Assessment in progress, expect delays. Next update at approximately 12:30 PM.
Details here: https://t.co/Rv2I1yIU4n#VanIsle #yyj
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 27, 2019
Southbound lanes on the Malahat at Goldstream @malahatdrive pic.twitter.com/OfBtGTJrGf
— Erika Holmes (@holmsies) December 27, 2019
More to come.