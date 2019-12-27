(Twitter/Erika Holmes)

Traffic at a standstill on Malahat near Goldstream Provincial Park

Emergency crews attending an incident in southbound lane

Traffic is at a standstill in both lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway near Goldstream Provincial Park.

Emergency crews are attending an incident in the southbound lane of Highway 1. Reports say vehicles in both lanes are not moving.

A tweet from Drive BC says an assessment of the incident is in progress and that motorists should expect delays.

READ ALSO: Truck involved in Malahat crash had no insurance

More to come.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Most Read