Victoria police are investigating after an attempted vehicle theft led to a single-car collision in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue Wednesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police are investigating after an attempted vehicle theft led to a single-car collision in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue Wednesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Attempted vehicle theft sends Victoria city staffer, suspect to hospital

City vehicle crashed into street light and curb during attempted theft

A would-be vehicle thief and city staffer were sent to hospital Wednesday morning after a struggle between the two resulted in a single-car collision.

Victoria police say they were called to the 900-block of Pandora Avenue at 4:20 a.m. for a report of a collision and a number of bystanders attempting to restrain a person.

When police arrived, they were told a suspect had attempted to steal a City of Victoria vehicle. The driver of the vehicle had tried to intervene in the theft and the vehicle crashed into a street light and curb.

Bystanders told police the suspect then attempted to flee the seen and they worked to restrain him until police arrived.

Police arrested the suspect and sent both him and the city staff member to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Man with Victoria link faces multiple sexual assault charges in Ontario

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria

Previous story
Feds to lift 14-day quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers

Just Posted

Victoria police are investigating after an attempted vehicle theft led to a single-car collision in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue Wednesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Attempted vehicle theft sends Victoria city staffer, suspect to hospital

City vehicle crashed into street light and curb during attempted theft

Victoria police are searching for high-risk missing woman Jade Kozma, who was last seen in the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood at 1 a.m. June 9. (Courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Victoria police search for 21-year-old woman

Jade Kozma, last seen in Burnside Gorge neighbourhood Wednesday morning

Rob Barron’s reputation for teaching kids to ride a bike in no time at all is growing. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Langford bike shop owner helping kids learn how to ride

Re-Buy-Cycle Shop’s Rob Barron has offered free lessons to kids for past five years

Saanich Coun. Nathalie Chambers (second from left), Metchosin Coun. Andy MacKinnon (third from left) and other local politicians went to the Fairy Creek blockades this week on a fact-finding mission. (Photo courtesy Nathalie Chambers)
Greater Victoria councillors visit Fairy Creek blockades, none were arrested

Elected officals were allowed to enter the exclusion zone, along with journalists

Cyclists in Saanich are concerned for their safety on Burnside Road West near Prospect Lake Road. (Black Press Media file photo)
Rumble strips removed from Saanich’s Burnside Road West improvements

Cyclists opposed to plan relieved to hear their voices were heard

Vancouver Island First Nations and others gathered near Victoria’s harbour and on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Island First Nations canoe, drum, sing in Victoria to honour 215 residential school children

Memorial takes place in Victoria harbour and on B.C. legislature lawn

No winner was declared in Tuesday’s $70-million Lotto Max draw. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
No winner in Tuesday’s $70-million Lotto Max jackpot

28 of the 50 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were won

Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Feds to lift 14-day quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers

It will apply to Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have had a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Interior Health’s top doctor charged with sex crimes against child in Alberta

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested in Kelowna on two Alberta charges

According to police, upon the attempt at a traffic stop in Merritt on June 6, 2021, the driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene, prompting the responding officer to notify dispatch. (Kamloops This Week)
Fort St. John man charged with attempted murder following shootout with Merritt RCMP

Gerald Cooper, 46, is charged with five counts of attempted murder

Nurses close the curtains of a patients room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Rate of more contagious delta COVID-19 variant increasing in B.C. with 500 cases so far

Independent modelling group says variant poses a ‘serious risk’

The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa on April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Majority of economists expect Bank of Canada to stay put on interest rates: survey

The Bank of Canada has held its current rate since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was first declared

A Canadian Red Cross member directs visitors to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Williams Lake, B.C., May 10, 2021. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate below 200 for third day Tuesday

Active cases down to 2,051, 203 people in hospital

Students walk to school at the Durham College campus and the University of Ontario Institute of Technology in Oshawa, Ont., on Tuesday, March 13, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Despite economic reopening, students still worry about lack of summer work

Concerns raised about the ability of young people to earn enough to help cover tuition in the fall

Most Read