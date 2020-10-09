Northbound traffic on the Pat Bay Highway is backed up from the Quadra Street overpass to Haliburton Road due to a minor collision. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

TRAFFIC: Collison backs up Pat Bay Highway traffic ahead of long weekend

Incident ‘does not appear serious,’ delays expected, police say

A Friday afternoon crash impacted northbound traffic on the Pat Bay Highway between the Quadra Street overpass and Haliburton Road ahead of the long weekend.

The collision occurred just before 4 p.m. on the highway at Haliburton Road. Saanich police said that while the incident wasn’t serious, it was causing long delays in the area.

By 4:40 p.m., a tow truck had arrived and police said the area would be cleared shortly.

