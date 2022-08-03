Traffic delays expected along Island Highway in View Royal this week

Motorists traveling through View Royal can expect delays this week due to construction work which will reduce lanes and temporarily shut down a traffic light.
Canadian Utility Construction is scheduled to complete gas service installation work along Island Highway today (Aug. 3) through Friday. Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect around View Royal Avenue, where the traffic lights will be shut off and temporarily replaced with flaggers directing vehicles.
On Aug. 3 and 4, work is scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Aug. 5, it is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route, or to slow down and drive with caution if traveling through the work zone.
