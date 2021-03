West Saanich Road closed Sunday evening to Monday morning due to fallen tree

A 4.1-kilometre stretch of West Saanich Road was closed from Sunday evening to Monday morning after a tree fell across it. (Google Maps/Screenshot)

West Saanich Road has reopened after a fallen tree Sunday night closed a large section of it in both directions.

The 4.1-kilometre stretch between Mount Newton Cross Road and McTavish Road was closed from Sunday evening until early Monday, before the tree was cleared and traffic was allowed back through.

Conditions are now back to normal.

