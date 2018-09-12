Incident on the Malahat slows traffic southbound into Victoria

Third incident on the Malahat this week

Traffic slows southbound on the Malahat after truck incident. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Wettlaufer)

A motor vehicle incident on the Malahat has slowed traffic coming into the West Shore.

Traffic on the Malahat has been affected for the third time this week.

READ MORE: Malahat reopens following closure due to rock slide

READ MORE: No injuries after car crash on the Malahat Tuesday morning

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com