TRAFFIC: Road closures in Victoria for Santa’s Light Parade

Several road sections in Victoria will be closed on Saturday for the Peninsula Co-Op Santa’s Light Parade.
The closures include:
-Government Street, between Humboldt and Superior streets, from approximately 2:30 p.m. to about 7:30 p.m.
-Belleville Street, between Douglas and Superior streets, from approximately 2:30 p.m. to about 7:30 p.m.
-Government Street, between Humboldt and Bay streets, from approximately 5 p.m. to about 7:30 p.m.
-Menzies Street, between Belleville and Superior streets, from approximately 2:30 p.m. to about 5:00 p.m.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.