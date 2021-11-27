Several road sections in Victoria will be closed on Saturday for the Peninsula Co-Op Santa’s Light Parade. (Black Press media file photo)

TRAFFIC: Road closures in Victoria for Santa’s Light Parade

Several road sections downtown will be impacted on Saturday

Several road sections in Victoria will be closed on Saturday for the Peninsula Co-Op Santa’s Light Parade.

The closures include:

-Government Street, between Humboldt and Superior streets, from approximately 2:30 p.m. to about 7:30 p.m.

-Belleville Street, between Douglas and Superior streets, from approximately 2:30 p.m. to about 7:30 p.m.

-Government Street, between Humboldt and Bay streets, from approximately 5 p.m. to about 7:30 p.m.

-Menzies Street, between Belleville and Superior streets, from approximately 2:30 p.m. to about 5:00 p.m.

