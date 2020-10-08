Trafficking investigation leads Victoria police to stash of weapons, drugs

Police seized a litany of replica firearms, drugs and other weapons while executing a search warrant Tuesday in Victoria.

Drugs found Oct. 6 including psilocybin, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl. Weapons included a realistic replica M4 carbine as well as several replica handguns, batons, a conductive energy weapon and a machete all seized as officers executed a search warrant as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

On Oct. 5, Community Services Division (CSD) officers with the Victoria Police Department arrested a man believed to be trafficking amounts drugs, including cocaine and methamphetamine in the lobby of a multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street. Officers then locked down the man’s suite and applied for a search warrant.

READ ALSO: Victoria police break up downtown fight involving bear spray and skateboards

They executed the search warrant on Oct. 6 and discovered the drugs and weapons, VicPD says in a news release. The drugs include several hundred prescriptions including narcotics, methadone and other drugs belonging to people other than the unit occupant.

