Trans Canada Highway crash brings southbound traffic to a halt

Emergency crews have the Trans-Canada Highway blocked off at Tillicum Road due to a crash. (DriveBC traffic camera)

Saanich police are attending the scene of a car crash at the intersection of Trans Canada Highway and Tillicum Road just before 11 am Thursday morning.

Police say that while it’s unknown for how long southbound traffic on Trans Canada Highway will be closed, traffic is currently being diverted at Tillicum Road.

Black Press Media has reached out to Saanich police for further information.

More to come.

